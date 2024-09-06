Woman found dead on beach 'victim of foul play'

Photo: Finn Blackwell/RNZ

A Dargaville woman found dead on a beach was the victim of foul play, police say.

Joanna Mai Sione-Lauaki, 38, was reported missing on the morning of 2 August after she failed to return home the night before.

She was discovered later that day by a member of the public on Ripiro Beach, on the west coast north of Dargaville.

Detective Inspector Al Symonds - who is leading the investigation - on Friday announced police had launched a homicide probe after injuries on her body revealed she was the victim of foul play.

"As of today we are treating the death of Joanna Mai Sione-Lauaki as a homicide inquiry."

He declined to say what the injuries on Sione-Lauaki's body had been.

Police had not given any updates since early August, saying they were treating the death as unexplained.

Symonds defended the time the update had taken.

Police are asking for the public assistance to find clothing she was wearing prior to her death - a white Nike t-shirt with a red tick, dark grey trackpants, and red Adidas scuffs.

They're seeking sightings of a distinctive white 2012 Toyota Hilux ute with no registration plates, an orange hazard light on the roof and aluminium dog cages on the back.

"We're particularly interested in any sightings of that vehicle in the area as well. We believe that that vehicle was in the area where Jo's body was discovered around that time."

Sione-Lauaki's black Mitsubishi Outlander was also parked at the entrance to Omamari Beach some time after 7pm on 1 August, police said.

It was information from the public that would solve this, Symonds said.

"No piece of information is insignificant."

Police also wanted to hear from anyone with dash cam or cellphone recordings.

Sione-Lauaki partner's gang connections were not an avenue of inquiry, Symonds said.

"Jo's a mother who was going about her daily business."