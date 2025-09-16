Teens' joyride in stolen car halted by road spikes

Three young people have been taken into custody after their joyride through Christchurch in a stolen vehicle ended with police deploying road spikes.

A police spokesperson said the incident on Monday night started when the driver of the stolen vehicle fled officers in Riccarton.

It was driven through Hornby towards Rolleston on Main South Rd (State Highway 1).

Police used spikes to bring it to an eventual stop near Hoskyns Rd.

The spokesperson said the vehicle was located and three youths were taken into custody.