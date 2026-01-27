Woman found dead in Burnham, homicide probe launched

A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found dead at a Burnham property early this morning.

Detective Senior Sergeant Karen Simmons said emergency services were called to a Burnham School Rd address at about 3.05am after a report of disorder.

After arriving at the property, police located the body of a woman, Det Sgt Simmons said.

"One person has been arrested and is assisting police with our enquiries."

Cordons are in place and a scene examination has commenced at the property.