Women steal plates off cars after court appearance

Police say three women facing shoplifting charges left the courtroom and went on to steal the number plates off a vehicle parked directly outside before going on a shoplifting spree in Pukekohe, near Auckland.

In a statement, Senior Sergeant Mary Jane Riddle said after leaving courtroom on Tuesday the trio went on to commit further shoplifting offences.

"After leaving the court, the trio are alleged to have stolen the numberplates off a vehicle that was parked directly outside.

"They then travelled to several shops in Pukekohe, where they are alleged to have stolen hundreds of dollars' worth of items."

Two of the women were arrested without incident at an automotive store and police were able to recover several of the stolen items, she said.

A 29-year-old woman and an 18-year-old woman are set to appear in the Pukekohe District Court on new shoplifting charges.

Police say they are still seeking a third woman over the incident.