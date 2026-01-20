Young adults lacking awareness about sunburn: survey

PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Those of a certain age are well aware that overexposure to ultraviolet radiation and getting sunburnt is an important risk factor for developing skin cancer.

But a generation of younger New Zealanders appears to be missing the long-run SunSmart messages to avoid getting sunburnt.

A National Skin Cancer Survey — released today by the New Zealand Cancer Society and the University of Otago — has found sunburn rates are highest among young adults aged 18-24, and more than one-third of them reported more than three sunburns over a summer.

Of the 2198 adults aged 18 and over who were surveyed, 64% reported at least one sunburn, and 26% reported a severe sunburn, defined as pain lasting two or more days or blistering.

Lead author and University of Otago senior research fellow Dr Bronwen McNoe said the high rates were concerning.

"Despite long-standing awareness that skin cancer is largely preventable, these findings show that sunburn remains very common, particularly among young adults.

"This seems to coincide with a significant drop in government funding for sun safety campaigns over recent years, which may be contributing to the lack of progress in reducing sunburn rates.

"Sunburn is an important risk factor for melanoma development, so these high rates are concerning."

Dr McNoe said the research found clear gaps between knowledge and behaviour, and identified many misconceptions in their thinking.

"Many people spend time outdoors during peak ultraviolet hours, but fewer consistently use effective sun protection.

"Only 4% of respondents correctly identified the ultraviolet index level at which sun protection is recommended.

"Nearly one-quarter believed a suntan protects against melanoma and other skin cancers, and around one-third believed that SPF50 sunscreen does not need to be reapplied as often as SPF30, or that a cap provides adequate protection."

She said 50% of respondents reported they liked to get a suntan, and 43% agreed that a tanned person looked healthier, particularly among young adults.

"Positive attitudes towards tanning continue to be a challenge for prevention efforts."

Dr McNoe said there was strong support for the government to take action on the issue.

Between 82% and 90% of respondents supported or strongly supported government investment in skin cancer prevention, including SunSmart programmes, public education campaigns, increased shade in public spaces and schools and stronger sun protection policies in schools and workplaces.

"The high level of public support provides a clear mandate for increased, sustained and co-ordinated investment in skin cancer prevention," she said.

