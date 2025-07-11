Young Kiwi exodus 'quite different to anything we've seen before'

Photo: Getty Images

The country is losing new graduates and existing workers as statistics show the highest migration rate to Australia since 2012, a Massey University professor says.

Just under 30,000 New Zealanders left for Australia in 2024, which Stats NZ said was "marginally higher" than in 2023.

However, it was the highest level of emigration to Australia since it peaked in 2012 at nearly 44,000.

Economic and labour market conditions were the main contributor, Professor Paul Spoonley said.

"During an economic downturn, as we're seeing at the moment in New Zealand, Australia appears very, very attractive."

It was similar to a period in 2011-2012 when thousands also left to settle permanently across the Tasman.

Of all the departures at present, 60% were heading to Australia.

There was an increase in the number of people in their thirties who were heading away.

"Which suggests that we're not retaining those people who've been in our labour market for 10 or 15 years so we're losing the new graduates but some older people as well."

The latest statistics suggested "the centre of gravity" for many families was "very much in Australia".

It meant they were seeing adult children, grandchildren, colleagues and friends make the move.

"So it is having quite an impact upon our mentality and we're comparing ourselves to Australia and seeing the higher salaries, the better opportunities and thinking 'Wow, why would I stay in New Zealand?' That's deeply concerning."

It appeared some who were going to Australia had not been born in this country and had gained citizenship here before leaving again.

"And that's quite different to anything we've seen before."

More needed to be found out why these people were leaving and whether they were using New Zealand as a stepping stone, Prof Spoonley said.