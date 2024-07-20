Young woman found dead in Palmerston North named

The woman found dead at a Palmerston North house has been named by police.

She was 23-year-old Aaylah Philips Wilson.

Emergency services received reports of a person being seriously injured at an address on Featherston St in Roslyn just after midnight on Thursday.

Wilson received medical attention but died at the scene, police said.

A homicide investigation has since been launched.

The post-mortem examination has now been completed but officers remained at the scene conducting further inquires, police said.

They were supporting the family of the deceased and said they understood it was a distressing incident for those involved and the wider community.

Police said they had positive lines of inquiry and that those involved would be identified and apprehended.