Hidden history: The stream running under Dunedin

Hidden beneath central Dunedin, the Toitu stream quietly flows down from the hill suburbs and out into the Otago Harbour.

The stream was eventually channelled underground by the early settlers and largely forgotten.

In this episode of Toitū to You: Curator's Corner Sean Brosnhan explores the history of the Toitū and it's significance to the early settlers and Maori.

For more video from the Otago Daily Times click here.

All episodes of Toitū to You: Curator's Corner can be found on the museum's YouTube channel here.