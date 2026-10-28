Queenstown is known around the world for its breathtaking scenery, adventure and lifestyle.

But I’ve always believed that what really makes this place special isn’t the mountains or the lake.

It’s the people. 95% of the people who live here moved from other parts of NZ and the globe, hence the positive vibes and willingness to give things a decent crack.

Recently, I was reminded just how fortunate we are to live in a community where so many people quietly go above and beyond to make a difference in the lives of others.

Walker & Co Realty was proud to sponsor the Youth Impact Award at the Spirit of the Wakatipu Gala, a black-tie event where 450 people turned up to recognise the incredible individuals and organisations who give so much of themselves to our community.

As a father of two daughters this is a category close to my heart and the Youth Impact Award highlighted some fantastic examples of people working tirelessly to support our young people.

A huge congratulations to Pivotal Point Charitable Trust, this year’s winner of the Youth Impact Award.

Since 2021, Pivotal Point has supported more than 700 Whakatipu families, raising awareness and understanding of neurodiversity while helping children access the support they need to reach their full learning potential, regardless of their family’s financial circumstance.

Fellow finalist, the Tony Quinn Foundation’s Street Smart programme, has helped more than 2000 young drivers develop the skills and awareness needed to stay safe on our roads since launching in 2018.

Whakatipu Wild School Charitable Trust, also a finalist, has spent more than four years helping hundreds of local children build confidence and a connection with nature through outdoor learning, play and exploration.

These are just three examples of the incredible work happening right here in our community.

Behind each organisation are passionate people who work to make life better for others and that something we should never take for granted.

Running a charity or community organisation is no small task. There are countless meetings, fundraising efforts, planning and hours of hard work, often carried out by volunteers juggling their own jobs and families. It takes an enormous amount of time, energy and commitment.

A huge thank you to the hard working volunteers who keep the wheels turning.

Through our community partnerships at Walker & Co, we get to see firsthand some of the extraordinary work happening. We’re proud to support a number of local organisations and initiatives, including St Joseph’s School, the Skyline Charity Golf Tournament, the Louise Davie Charitable Trust, Southern Coastal Charitable Trust, the Shotover Community Duathlon, Turn Up the Music and Queenstown Ice Hockey Club.

Each of these organisations plays an important role in making our community what it is.

Another great example is Coastguard Queenstown. I experienced their generosity firsthand when my jet ski ended up with a flat battery out on Lake Whakatipu.

Their volunteers came to my rescue, and I couldn’t have been more grateful. These hardworking volunteers meet twice a week for training and dedicate countless hours to keeping others safe on the water.

When someone needs help, they’re the people who drop everything and turn up. It’s easy to take services like this for granted until you are the one who needs them.

For every person recognised at the gala, there are countless others quietly contributing to our community. Whether it’s volunteering for a local charity, coaching a junior sports team, supporting a family through a difficult time or responding to an emergency, these people are the backbone of Queenstown.

We often talk about how much our district has grown and changed over the years. With that growth comes challenge and often increased pressure and demand for these types of organisations.

I believe that it’s more important than ever that we don’t lose the sense of community that makes this place so special.

The Spirit of the Wakatipu Gala was a wonderful reminder that a strong community doesn’t happen by accident.

It is built by people who care, who show up and who are prepared to put others before themselves. To everyone who volunteers, supports, fundraises or simply lends a hand when it’s needed. Thank you, the difference you make is immeasurable.

The scenery might be what brings people to Queenstown, but it’s the people who are the real magic of Queenstown.