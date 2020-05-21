Big slump for National in latest poll

National Party leader Simon Bridges. Photo: Getty Images

National has dropped to 29 percent in party support – the lowest number in 15 years - in a crucial new poll tonight, casting further doubt on Simon Bridges' future.

The Opposition leader - who faces a leadership challenge tomorrow at National's caucus by MP Todd Muller - was down 6 percentage points as preferred prime minister to just 5 percent.

Current PM Jacinda Ardern scored far higher at 63 percent, up 21 percentage points on the last poll and the highest figure ever for a PM in the poll, RNZ reports. Her party was up to 59 percent, up 18 percentage points.

National's result is a 17 percentage-point drop, the 1 News Colmar Brunton poll showed.

Muller, who announced his leadership ambitions to MPs yesterday, scored only 0.2 percent as preferred PM, while NZ First's Winston Peters is sitting on 1 percent and National's Judith Collins is on 3 percent.

Despite the very low numbers, Bridges told One News he would not be stepping down. Bridges blamed the bad poll result on the Covid-19 crisis.

"We've seen this the world over in response to Covid where the Government gets a bounce and there's a situation where we've had wall-to-wall coverage of the Government and the PM."

He called the leadership challenge a "distraction".

"We will resolve that quickly and that means we can get back to the things that matter for New Zealanders."

He said he was confident ahead of tomorrow's leadership vote.

