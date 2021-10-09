Class Act ten years on: Blue Mountain College

Where are they now?

2011 A member of the Otago development cricket team,also captained her school’s senior A netball team and was head girl. She was thinking about medical imaging as a career.2021: A radiographer at Southland Hospital in Invercargill, Bradley is studying towards a postgraduate diploma in nuclear medicine. Shift work and on-call hours make it difficult to commit to sports teams but she enjoys watching cricket and rugby.

2011: Courtney Sanne had attended the National Youth Drama School and was head choreographer for her school’s Stage Challenge. She attended three ballet and jazz classes a week and was one of her school’s top scholars. She was mulling a career in health.



2021: A registered nurse, Sanne works in a general practice/urgent care clinic in Christchurch. She has been attending a weekly contemporary dance class for the past couple of years and enjoys hiking.