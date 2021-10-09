Class Act ten years on: Blue Mountain College

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Where are they now?
2021: A radiographer at Southland Hospital in Invercargill, Bradley is studying towards a postgraduate diploma in nuclear medicine. Shift work and on-call hours make it difficult to commit to sports teams but she enjoys watching cricket and rugby.
2011: Courtney Sanne had attended the National Youth Drama School and was head choreographer for her school’s Stage Challenge. She attended three ballet and jazz classes a week and was one of her school’s top scholars. She was mulling a career in health.