Class Act ten years on: Blue Mountain College

    By Kim Dungey
    Where are they now?

     

    2011 A member of the Otago development cricket team, Danae Bradley also captained her school’s senior A netball team and was head girl. She was thinking about medical imaging as a career.
    2021: A radiographer at Southland Hospital in Invercargill, Bradley is studying towards a postgraduate diploma in nuclear medicine. Shift work and on-call hours make it difficult to commit to sports teams but she enjoys watching cricket and rugby.

     

     

     

    2011: Courtney Sanne had attended the National Youth Drama School and was head choreographer for her school’s Stage Challenge. She attended three ballet and jazz classes a week and was one of her school’s top scholars. She was mulling a career in health.

    2021: A registered nurse, Sanne works in a general practice/urgent care clinic in Christchurch. She has been attending a weekly contemporary dance class for the past couple of years and enjoys hiking.

