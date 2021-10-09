Saturday, 9 October 2021

Class Act ten years on: Cromwell College

    By Kim Dungey
    1. News
    2. School News

    Where are they now?

    2011: Ella Borrie had attended the National Youth Drama School and achieved Trinity Guildhall Speech and Drama grades 1 to 8 with distinction. She planned to study law.
    2021: For the past five years, Borrie has been writing and publishing poetry, some of it inspired by Otago. Published in Landfall, Mimicry, Starling, Turbine | Kapohau, Stasis and Verb Wellington, she co-edited Antics 2015 and held a Startling micro-residency
    at the New Zealand Young Writers Festival. She also received an Enderby Trust scholarship, which took her to the Subantarctic, and saw her write poetry about that region. Borrie has a law degree and a bachelor of arts in English and works as a policy adviser
    for the Department of Conservation in Wellington.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    drivesouth-pow-under-8.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter