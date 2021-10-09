Class Act ten years on: Cromwell College

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Where are they now?
2011: Ella Borrie had attended the National Youth Drama School and achieved Trinity Guildhall Speech and Drama grades 1 to 8 with distinction. She planned to study law.
2021: For the past five years, Borrie has been writing and publishing poetry, some of it inspired by Otago. Published in Landfall, Mimicry, Starling, Turbine | Kapohau, Stasis and Verb Wellington, she co-edited Antics 2015 and held a Startling micro-residency
at the New Zealand Young Writers Festival. She also received an Enderby Trust scholarship, which took her to the Subantarctic, and saw her write poetry about that region. Borrie has a law degree and a bachelor of arts in English and works as a policy adviser
for the Department of Conservation in Wellington.