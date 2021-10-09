Class Act ten years on: Dunstan High School

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Where are they now?
2011: Callum Geddes had had success in showjumping, dressage and eventing and worked at Beaumont Station, training and breaking in horses. His multisport team also won the Goldrush event. He was looking at doing a farrier qualification.
2021: From 2017 to 2020, Geddes worked for the Singapore Turf Club and was the farrier for some of the country’s top racehorses. Since returning to New Zealand, he has run his own farrier business in the Auckland area and has begun riding again, although
he is yet to compete. Completing the Coast To Coast tandem event with his father, Stu, last year has reignited his passion for multisport after several years of work and travel taking priority.
2011: Sophie Williamson competed in the Junior Track Cycling World Champs in Moscow and held the under-19 national girls’ road race title. She hoped to compete internationally.
2021: Williamson won two silver medals and a bronze at the junior track cycling world champs in 2011 and 2012 and spent two seasons racing at a senior level in the United States and Europe. She gained a bachelor of science, majoring in psychology, and in 2017 moved
to the UK, where she was a development coach for Welsh Cycling. Since returning to New Zealand last year, she has focused on her career and not raced competitively. She lives in Auckland and is a business development executive with Brunswick Aces distillery (see separate
story).