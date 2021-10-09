Class Act ten years on: Bayfield High School

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Where are they now?
2021: An orthopaedic registrar in Christchurch, Arnold is no longer involved in surf life-saving due to work commitments, but has remained in touch with the friends he made during his time as a lifeguard.
2011: Jodie Hope was in the Otago under-19 and NZ Koru basketball teams. The head girl also played netball and squash and had won an Otago Polytechnic Mana Pounamu Scholarship. She planned a career involving sport.
After earning a bachelor’s degree in applied management, she completed a New Zealand diploma in business. She also gained a New Zealand diploma of embalming, winning the top overall award for theory and practical for her year. She was part of an exhibition at Otago Museum, titled “125 of Dunedin’s Extra-Ordinary Women”. She still plays basketball and runs the Andersons Bay Basketball Club.