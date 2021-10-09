Class Act ten years on: Bayfield High School

Where are they now?

Sam Arnold was Otago's top under-16 male lifeguard and runner-up in the New Zealand Surf knee-boarding championship. He was also head boy and in the 1st XV rugby team, A basketball team and New Zealand under-19 volleyball training squad. He hoped to study medicine.

2021: An orthopaedic registrar in Christchurch, Arnold is no longer involved in surf life-saving due to work commitments, but has remained in touch with the friends he made during his time as a lifeguard.



2011: Jodie Hope was in the Otago under-19 and NZ Koru basketball teams. The head girl also played netball and squash and had won an Otago Polytechnic Mana Pounamu Scholarship. She planned a career involving sport.



2021: Hope works as a funeral director and human resources manager at Hope and Sons Funeral Directors in Dunedin. ‘‘I never thought it would be something I would go into but being the fifth generation of my family to be part of the company is pretty special,’’ she says.After earning a bachelor’s degree in applied management, she completed a New Zealand diploma in business. She also gained a New Zealand diploma of embalming, winning the top overall award for theory and practical for her year. She was part of an exhibition at Otago Museum, titled “125 of Dunedin’s Extra-Ordinary Women”. She still plays basketball and runs the Andersons Bay Basketball Club.