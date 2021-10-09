Saturday, 9 October 2021

Class Act ten years on: East Otago High School

    By Kim Dungey
    Where are they now?

    2011: Head girl at her school, Holly McGrouther captained the senior B volleyball team and was a high academic achiever with a passion for geography. She planned to study that subject at university, with the hope of forging a career in environmental planning or environmental
    management.
    2021: McGrouther graduated with a master of planning degree in 2016 and is an environmental planning consultant at The Property Group in Auckland. She is now  on secondment with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, helping it source more transitional
    housing throughout New Zealand.

