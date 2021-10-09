Class Act ten years on: East Otago High School

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Where are they now?
2011: Head girl at her school, Holly McGrouther captained the senior B volleyball team and was a high academic achiever with a passion for geography. She planned to study that subject at university, with the hope of forging a career in environmental planning or environmental
management.
2021: McGrouther graduated with a master of planning degree in 2016 and is an environmental planning consultant at The Property Group in Auckland. She is now on secondment with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, helping it source more transitional
housing throughout New Zealand.