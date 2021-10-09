Saturday, 9 October 2021

Class Act ten years on: Gore High School

    By Kim Dungey
    Where are they now?

    2011: Samantha Dickie was in the Southland senior women’s B hockey team and was also a rugby player, trapshooter and involved in the school’s productions, concerts and chamber music group. She planned to study PE teaching and become a secondary school teacher.
    2021:  Dickie graduated with a bachelor of education (physical education) with first-class honours and spent five years teaching food and nutrition as well as PE and science at Central Southland College. Earlier this year, she became a nutrition specialist for Ballance
    Agri-Nutrients, which involves assessing fertiliser needs on farms. Based in Winton, she coaches the Central Southland College hockey team and still occasionally competes in trapshooting. She played hockey until two seasons ago, at one stage representing Southland,
    but is in rehab after tearing her patella tendon and having knee surgery.

     

     

    2011: A successful trapshooter,  Mat Paterson was also second in the senior boys’ javelin at the South Island secondary schools athletics championship. He planned to study design communication.
    2021:  Paterson graduated with a bachelor of design communication and now lives in Christchurch, where he is a sales rep for a wholesale company selling firearms, fishing gear and outdoor gear. He still enjoys trapshooting and hunting.

     

     

