Class Act ten years on: Kavanagh College

    Where are they now?

    2011: Kylie Price won the New Zealand Gold Guitar intermediate award in 2010 and was runner-up in the junior category of the Tamworth Country Music Festival in Australia in 2011. She planned to study at the National Academy of Singing and Dramatic Art (NASDA).
    2021: Price instead studied at the University of Otago, graduating with a bachelor of music. The Dunedin singer-songwriter was overall New Zealand Gold Guitar Awards winner in 2012, has toured Europe and sung national anthems at All Blacks tests. Her 2017
    EP, Bones, charted at number 3 on the IMNZ charts and  was No 8 in the NZ album charts. Part of the University of Otago’s schools’ liaison team, she recently moved into more mainstream pop music and is about to release new material on streaming platforms.
