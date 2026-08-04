Another agency has been brought in to the investigation of a Southland swimming coach as the national swimming body says it has been questioned why the coach is still operating. Former Olympic swimming coach Jeremy Duncan has been under investigation after a complaint about his behaviour was lodged. It is unclear when the alleged behaviour occurred. The complaint went through Swimming Southland and then Swimming New Zealand and it was then handed to the Sport Integrity Commission. The commission does not comment publicly on investigations and has not given any details on the subject of the complaints. Mr Duncan has run a swimming school at Splash Palace in Invercargill for more than 20 years. It is believed the investigation centred on the treatment of some of the primary school-aged members of the squad. In an update on its progress, given late last month, which the Otago Daily Times has seen, the commission said it had gathered information from relevant parties. It was now engaging with an external agency regarding concerns more appropriately within that agency’s scope and jurisdiction. It did not say what agency was being engaged. Swimming NZ chief executive Steve Johns said in February that Swimming NZ and Swimming Southland were aware of a complaint and had undertaken all available actions. Mr Duncan swam for New Zealand though he never went to the Olympic Games as a competitor. He began coaching in Christchurch and moved to Invercargill in 2003, where he started swimming school H20 Dreams. It was renamed Southland Swim School and Swim Academy in 2022. Mr Duncan coached Southland swimmer Natalie Wiegersma at the 2012 London Olympic Games, where he was an assistant coach. Swimming New Zealand chief executive Steve Johns said he did not know the identity of the other agency. He said people has raised the issue with him of why Mr Duncan was still continuing to coach. But Swimming NZ had no authority or control over what a private coach did at a public facility. That was an issue for the Invercargill City Council, he said. An Invercargill City Council spokesperson said it had no update to its previous position. It had not been provided any information regarding the Sport Integrity Commission investigation, and had not directly received any complaints about coaching behaviour at the facility. Mr Duncan was not employed by Splash Palace or the council, but everyone who visited Splash Palace, whether as an individual or as part of a club or private business, was expected to follow the guidelines and rules in place to ensure the facility was a safe environment for all. Mr Duncan could not be contacted.