Police believe the alleged assault and robbery of a teenager in Gore last week by a group of young people is not part of a trend.

About 5.40pm last Monday, police were informed of the assault and robbery in Irk St, Gore, where a teenager was allegedly confronted by a group of young people and had their phone stolen.

A police spokesperson said the incident was not necessarily common.

“We have no immediate evidence to suggest there is a trend here,” the spokesperson said.

“We remind people to call police on 111 immediately if they see suspicious behaviour or are concerned for anyone’s safety.”

A police investigation was in progress, the spokesperson said.

gemma.sinclair@alliedmedia.co.nz