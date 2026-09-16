The Soroptimist Woman of the Year Award returns next month and with it, the chance to celebrate women who stand out and shine in their fields.

Soroptimist International Gore president Anne Gover said the event was a celebration of “some of the best among us”.

“We have quite an excellent group of women within the district.

“We’ve had people from sports, from education, business, a whole range of categories.

“I think [the award] just recognises women in all their achievements and what they’ve done in our community which otherwise might not be recognised.”

It also gave people an idea of what the Soroptimists were about, it put the name out there and made it more visible, she said.

Last year’s winner Annie Nelson was commended for her work as an educator and volunteer in the community.

Nominations are open to all women over the age of 25 who have lived in the Gore Health District for at least three years, with nominees receiving a complimentary ticket to the dinner on October 13.

The 17th annual event will also help raise money for various charitable causes, including ovarian cancer research and K9 Medical Detection.

Entry forms are available at the Gore Library and inquiries can be directed to Mrs Gover.