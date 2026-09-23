Gore’s crisp winter weather is helping ensure the future of the rhododendron species.

Bannerman Park has had 20 species of rhododendrons planted near its Mitre St entrance in the past four years, through its involvement in the Ex Situ Pukeiti Rhododendron Project.

Taranaki Regional Council rhododendron collections officer Andrew Brooker, who was in Gore last week, said the town’s crisp winters provided a rhododendron-friendly climate that was important to help ensure the future of the endangered species of Asian flowering plant.

“It’s the most endangered plant group that I know of in the world,” Mr Brooker said.

Globally, 25% of known Rhododendron species were extinct, or on the brink, and nine varieties were critically endangered.

The Gore plants will be monitored and have research conducted on them.

Mr Brooker said keeping tabs on the plants would help safeguard the plants’ future.

“It’s a safety mechanism for the genus,” he said.

If plants at any of the sites declined, groups could share cuttings and propagate new ones, Mr Brooker said.

Gore District Council parks and recreation manager Keith McRobie said the rhododendron project had roots in earlier work carried out in the district.

Two generations ago, former Gore District Council parks manager Gordon Bailey, and Blue Mountain Nursery’s Denis Hughes travelled to China to collect seeds for the project, he said.

The New Zealand project was connected to the Kunming Institute of Botany, in China, Mr Brooker said.

Mr McRobie said the collection had developed.

“As the collection matures, visitors will be able to enjoy an even greater variety of species and seasonal displays, while knowing they’re also supporting the conservation of plants that are important nationally,” he said.

The national project has a network of 14 sites throughout the country, in places such as Timaru, Dunedin, Canterbury, the Manawatū, Auckland and Northland.

gemma.sinclair@alliedmedia.co.nz