Chopping up the competition in Australia at the start of this month are Axe Ferns Emily Paterson (right) and teammate Brooke Gilsenan, 16, of Reefton. Photo: Supplied

A battered ankle did not stop Wyndham teenager Emily Paterson, 16, representing New Zealand for the first time in wood chopping last month.

When the Menzies College year 12 student broke her tibia and fibula in her ankle joint, playing rugby for her school in May, she had to have surgery, stopping her training for the wood chopping international against Australia for at least a month.

Three weeks ago she still gave her all as the youngest member of the New Zealand women’s Axe Ferns team, competing in a three-match series against Australia at the Royal Adelaide Show, in Adelaide.

“It changed my technique a lot, [while] sawing . . . it . . . changed how my whole body was moving,” Emily said of the accident.

The recent transtasman competition ran from September 6-13 at the Adelaide showgrounds, as the Axe Ferns competed against Queensland and New South Wales.

Emily said her ankle, which now has screws as a result of the rugby accident, felt “restricted.”

She had to be conscious of keeping her balance and struggled with her squat, but pushed forward all the way to representing her country.

Emily competed in two-person Jack-and-Jill sawing, and in the Jill-and the-Jill category with her mother, Natalie Paterson.

“I knew I had [done] not as much training as I wanted to, [so] I didn’t . . . expect so much of myself, so I didn’t . . . put too much pressure on myself,” Emily said.

She placed second in the two sawing categories she competed in.

Podium finishers in the Jill and Jill saw handicap event in Adelaide this September included (from left) Wyndham’s second-place getters Natalie and Emily Paterson, winners, Abbey Grant, of Christchurch, and Lilly Lane, of Australia, and third place went to Darcell Apelu, of Mount Maunganui, and Mikhayla Lord, of Ōtorohanga. Photo: Supplied

Emily said she was happy to see about 70 women compete in Australia this month a contrast from back home, where men dominated the sport.

Emily was surprised when she got the news she had made the New Zealand team.

“I was quite shocked by it to be honest, I . . . just put my name forward just to put it forward,” Emily said.

“I didn’t really expect much.”

Emily Paterson, (left) then 14, in action in 2024.

Emily was also part of the South Island’s first women’s wood chopping team that competed at the Royal Canberra Show, against Australia, in February.

Over the past three years, she has taken part in local competitions, including the Southland Otago Axemen’s Centre annual Christmas circuit.

Emily said the New Zealand under-21 axemen team, which was mixed, was in her sights.

gemma.sinclair@alliedmedia.co.nz