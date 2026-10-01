Aurora College opened its first new building since the 1970s, an occasion marked with an opening and blessing presented by the man who named the school.

Matua Michael Skerett named the school Aurora College and has now returned to open its new senior block.

Board of trustees chair Jodi Conway said it was great to see things come full circle, especially as an Aurora alumni herself.

“I’m quite passionate about seeing our school evolve to where it is now, and to see where we’re going in the future.”

She described the opening of the new building as “quite moving”, and highlighted the work that had been put in to make it happen.

“It’s such a beautiful space . . . I’m incredibly proud of the outcome. Thank goodness for the foresight of our previous principal and previous board to start the process.

“From my understanding it’s been a few years to get to this stage, to have them start the foundation and then now for the outcome, it was actually quite humbling.”

Invercargill Mayor Tom Campbell and Aurora College principal Craig Taylor standing in front of the new senior block on Thursday morning. Photo: Supplied

She also highlighted the craftsmanship, particularly on the windows which, etched on the glass, tell the story of the Aurora lights.

“I’m just proud, proud that are kids are getting a learning environment they can be proud of too.

“It just shows the depth of man the school has now got, hopefully reflected within our kids and staff as they’re coming through.”

Aurora College principal Craig Taylor shared the sentiment saying it was equally exciting for both staff and students.

“It’s creating teaching and learning spaces that are warm, modern, and rival any other school across the world.

“It’s something our students deserve and should have.”

He said walking through the building was “heartwarming”, and a true testament to the commitment of staff over the last decade.

“It’s been upwards of 15 years in the making . . . the previous principal did an incredible amount of work to get this done. That’s the fruits of our labour and of their labour.

“It’s an incredibly proud moment for me and I’m really looking forward to the students finally getting that opportunity next term to go through and see what a wonderful teaching and learning space it is.”

tayler.mutton@alliedmedia.co.nz