Rachel’s Studio of Dance is gearing up for its first showcase since 2018.

The two-hour show Inspired by Legends features performances inspired by the music of artists including Queen, Abba, Michael Jackson, Celine Dion, Elvis Presley, Beyonce, Britney Spears and Lady Gaga.

There will be 20 numbers performed by 45 dancers, aged from 2 to 82.

Senior dancer Keira Dawson glides seamlessly in a lift with Jysse Prattley in a number paying tribute to the Beatles and Natasha Bedingfield. Photo: Gemma Sinclair

Showcase director and choreographer Mikayla Rowe, who created the show with her mother and studio owner Rachel Wilson, said the show was defined by dedication.

A number inspired by Michael Jackson features Gore dancers (from left) Jessie-Lee Whitely 12, Sabrina Whitley, 11, Elyssa Duff, 5, and Toby Vetters, 8. Photo: Gemma Sinclair

“They train so hard and they represent Southland,” Mrs Rowe said.

“It’s going to be a really enjoyable afternoon to celebrate dance, and the dancers in our community.”

There will also be guest performances by pupils from East Gore School and a Dolly Parton tribute from local country singer Kayla Mahon, alongside Halton Hart members Georgia Martin and Erica Byars.

Rachel's Studio of Dance performers Amelia Burke-Pearce (left), 14, of Invercargill and Jessica Coats, 15, of Mataura show their skill and precision at their dress rehearsal last weekend. Photo: Gemma Sinclair

The showcase will be held on Sunday from 3pm, at the Calvin Church Auditorium, in Gore.

Rachel's Studio of Dance performers are putting the icing on the cake for their first showcase since 2018. Photo: Gemma Sinclair

Tickets for the showcase can be purchased via Humanitix.

gemma.sinclair@alliedmedia.co.nz