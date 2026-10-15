Limehills School Room 3 students advertise the beeswax wraps they have been making to sell at the school’s Classic Country Fair.

The free fair will be held in the school grounds on October 17 from 11am to 3pm.

Activities include pony rides, a petting zoo, mini jeeps, a big dig, bouncy castles, a horse and cart, games, air rifles, a chocolate wheel and much more, alongside a range of food caravans, stalls, second-hand goods and market stalls. Entertainment throughout the day will add to the atmosphere.

Limehills School principal Tina Hogan said she hoped the fair would attract families from throughout the region for a classic country fair experience.

Money raised at the fair will go towards funding teacher aides.