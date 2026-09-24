A two-person Invercargill City Council delegation will visit sister city Kumagaya in Japan next year at the cost of about $5000 to ratepayers.

Mayor Tom Campbell and Cr Darren Ludlow will make the trip.

Mr Campbell will cover the cost of his air tickets and the council will pay for Cr Ludlow’s at a cost of about $2400.

The council will pay other expenses, including accommodation.

A report outlining the trip was prepared by council governance and legal manager Michael Morris and tabled at the council meeting on Tuesday.

In the report Mr Morris said representatives of the city had been invited to attend the Uchiwa Matsuri, Fan Festival event in Kumagaya in July 2027.

The visit will last five days so Mr Campbell and Cr Ludlow are able to attend the important parts of the festival.

The relationship between the two cities is more than 30 years old and has been renewed every 10 years since it was formed in 1993.

Sister city visits were an central to building the relationship between the cities, Mr Morris said.

“As with all relationships, a sister city relationship requires effort, work and willingness from both sides to ensure that it can thrive.”

There is provision in the budget for the sister city programme.

During the discussion Mr Campbell said given the present focus on cost-cutting, it was appropriate to limit the numbers going.

“While we respect and continue the relationship with Kumagaya, we do so in a very restricted way, with a very small delegation.”

Cr Barry Stewart said he took part in the 2023 trip and supported the proposal.

“The relations between our council and their council, and to be able to talk to them and be in the same place, was just incredible.”