Two roads have been closed and nearby premises evacuated after a chemical spill at Mainfreight Transport, in Gore, on Monday.

Just after 2pm, Fenz were called to the Oldham St business after a 1000 litre chemical spill.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokesperson Blair Walklin said there were boots on the ground.

"It is still an unfolding incident, crews are working to contain and make the scene safe,” Mr Walklin said.

Oldham and Gorton Streets were blocked, he said.

Four appliances from Gore and Invercargill were in attendance.

Fenz were working with police to evacuate nearby premises, Mr Walklin said.

No injuries were reported.

"All we ask is that the members of the public just stay away from the area . . . if you’re downwind or upwind from Mainfreight . . . keep your doors and windows closed,” Mr Walklin said.

gemma.sinclair@alliedmedia.co.nz