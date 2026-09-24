His role in sport has morphed several times throughout his life, Southland Basketball Association’s general manager says.

Rod Bannister was appointed to the position in June. He is also the Southland Sharks general manager.

Mr Bannister said as a boy growing up in Whanganui he played rugby, cricket and any other sports that were available.

“I was one of those kids that could catch and jump and thought I was, if you could use the word, talented, but I realise you get to an age you’ve actually got to put some hard work in.

“I wasn’t scared of that either.”

When he was 12 years old he started playing squash.

“I … ended up taking an interest in that and playing for New Zealand and coaching and playing overseas for 10 years.”

Later he played cricket overseas in the summer and squash in the winter.

“I was paid to play both those sports so I earned a living from playing.”

When he retired from cricket at 27 years old he started coaching more.

Now he had moved into sports leadership.

“I bring the understanding of an athlete across into a boardroom and I’ve worked hard learning about leadership and teams.

“I would say the off-court and off-field stuff.”

Previously he was director of sport at King’s High School, Dunedin, but decided he wanted a professional role in a sporting organisation.

“My noggin was sort of saying to myself, I want to be out to the universe.”

Prior to his move south he knew how important its sports teams were to Southlanders, but to experience it was at another level.

“I’ve been blown away since I’ve come here: how parochial, supportive.

“You have to be here to touch and feel it to know what it means to Southland people.”

This investment by the community was an added challenge to the role.

“I’ve got a responsibility to make sure I do the best job for them.”

He was enjoying the wide range of tasks in the role.

“I’m in a unique position to work between the amateur and professional games so it’s the best of both worlds.

“I still love seeing the year 1 kids running around and having fun and chasing each other around and little hearts beating right through to watching the Sharks win.”

He had a collaborative leadership style.

“So an open door policy — and always wanted to listen to people that have got good ideas and want to push the sport forward.”

It was important to have people involved with both groups who were respectful of the “Southland DNA”.

“I’d rather lose with dignity and values and play hard than say the ball was in when it was out three times, sort of thing.”