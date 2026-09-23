Top-notch country music comes to Gore this weekend, courtesy of a powerhouse southern combo.

Led by award-winning country artist Craig Adams, and featuring the Denver & Beyond duo — Bevan Gardiner and James Davy — the “Get Your Country On” tour will be staged at the Gore RSA this Saturday, September 26, at 7.30pm.

The touring show, which has sold out venues from Wellington to Mosgiel, is a celebration of the best of country music, featuring a selection of songs aimed at getting audiences dancing and singing along.

The show starts with a set of John Denver covers performed by Gardiner and Davy, before Adams and his five-piece band join them on stage for a showcase of “old-school” country.

Country musicians Craig Adams leads the "Get Your Country On" tour, coming to Gore this weekend. Photo: Supplied

“The show features a lot of old songs that people really enjoy, which results in a really upbeat, fun atmosphere in the room — we love it,” he said.

“In tough times, we like to take people out of themselves for a couple of hours of music and joy — we give everything to make people feel good.”

Dunedin-based Adams, Gardiner and Davy have collaborated musically regularly over several years, and enjoy sharing the stage together.

“Bevan is such a talented musician, with such a fantastic voice — it is a joy to perform with him,” Adams said.

Gardiner, who teaches music during the day and regularly performs at weekends, has been delighted to have the opportunity to get out on the road with the country tour.

“The response to the shows has been great, we are having a really good time on stage,” he said.