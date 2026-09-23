Despite diminishing audiences, the show will still go on for the Gore Repertory Society as it prepares to celebrate its 90th anniversary.

Society president Sean Burke said the group, founded in 1935, had in the past staged up to four of its own plays each year.

That number had more than halved as crowds shrunk, he said.

“We’re not there to make huge amounts of money, but making enough money to keep the lights on is paramount.”

To celebrate its birthday, the society will stage the seven-actor production, The Illiterate Book Club, based on the play by Geoff Bartlett, in October and November.

Mr Burke said attendances at the 98-seat Little Theatre in the Gore Community Centre in Richmond St had hollowed out over the years.

“The numbers of people coming in to watch has definitely decreased. That’s part of the reason why we don’t put as many [shows] on.”

If the group could not make money by selling tickets, the risk of closing its doors for good magnified, Mr Burke said.

Olivia Crawford, who is making her directorial debut with The Illiterate Book Club, said the show followed the antics of a book club and brought out “the core elements of female empowerment”.

“When you leave, you take something with you,” Ms Crawford, of West Otago, said.

“It’s a funny way to put a twist on life.”

Ms Crawford, who had also been involved with the West Otago Theatrical Society, encouraged everyone to attend, especially members of Gore’s book clubs.

The play runs from October 30 to November 1, and on November 5 to 7.

Tickets can be bought via New Zealand website Theatre Tickets.

In December, the repertory society will perform its first pantomime event in several years, based on The Snow Queen fairytale, and is looking for prospective actors and backstage crew.

Anyone interested can email the group at gorerep@gmail.com or inquire via its Facebook page.

gemma.sinclair@alliedmedia.co.nz