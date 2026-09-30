Blue Mountain College pupils and staff have raised more than $30,000 for child cancer support, in memory of the school’s late former deputy head boy Jock Davies.

Last week, eight pupils, one alumnus and two staff had their head shaved in front of dozens of students, staff and members of the community, one element of a school-wide, Child Cancer Foundation charity day that has raised at least $33,000.

Many of the pupils and staff, including principal Janelle Eason said their efforts were motivated by Mr Davies who battled a rare form of leukaemia and died in a hunting accident in July last year.

Child cancer was something that had touched the school quite personally, Ms Eason said.

“We’ve had students that have had it [cancer] . . . it’s [a cause] that is incredibly important to the community, and everybody gets behind it.”

Blue Mountain College students (from left) Koby Joyce, 12, Ryder Hellewell, 12, and Mitchell Herriott, 11 were met with cheers as hairdressers (from left) Tiffany Lamb, Jess Young and Crystal Aitkin shaved their heads to raise money for the Child Cancer Foundation on Wednesday. Photo: Gemma Sinclair

This is the 10th year Blue Mountain College has held a fundraiser for the Child Cancer Foundation.

In addition to the shaved heads, the Tapanui school’s 230 pupils and staff members wore wacky hair-dos and wigs.

The event honoured Mr Davies, who had battled with rare cancer Philadelphia chromosome-positive leukaemia, a condition he was diagnosed with in 2013, at the age of 9.

He died in a hunting accident in July, last year, at the age of 21.

His mother, Sarah Davies said it was special the community had raised tens of thousands of dollars to support people like her son.

“It’s a great way to remember him and to support a charity that . . . is so dear to our Davies family as a whole,” Mrs Davies said.

Blue Mountain College student Cooper McHutchon, who shaved his head, said he did it for Mr Davies.

“Once he got that cancer, he just wanted to live life to the fullest, and I just wanted to be like him,” Cooper said.

Former Blue Mountain College dux Lachlan Cronin who had his long locks donated for a wig, said he did so to keep Mr Davies “memory alive.”

Former Blue Mountain College student Lachlan Cronin was "excited" to have has his long locks shaved by Amy Potts, of Tapanui, at the schools annual fundraiser for the Child Cancer foundation on Wednesday. Photo: Gemma Sinclair

Assistant principal Mrs Venz decided to shave her head last minute.

“The Davies’ family are an inspiration,” Mrs Venz said, in a statement.

“Despite losing Jock they are amazing in their commitment to supporting others and are a wonderful role model to us all.”

gemma.sinclair@alliedmedia.co.nz