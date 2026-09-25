The results of staff surveys from three Southland councils have revealed the highs and lows of working for the region’s governing authorities.

Environment Southland’s June survey — the most recent to be released in the region — was provided to Local Democracy Reporting and showed an overall score of 60% satisfaction.

Highest ranking categories included ‘‘suppliers’’ and “culture’’, while the wooden spoon went to “review’’, which the council explained was how well project delivery results were reviewed.

The survey also detailed specific questions, and showed 76% of respondents felt managers considered wellbeing to be as important as completing a job.

Conversely, 59% of staff felt it was safe to tell the truth even when it was unpopular, and just 58% believed they had the resources to be successful in their role.

Invercargill City Council also released results from its most recent survey in February, with chief executive Michael Day acknowledging there was room for improvement.

The city council achieved an overall score of 54%, which was a 5% increase from 2024.

A question relating to arranging time out from work scored the highest at 92%, but just 22% of respondents felt the council took action when it was clear a staff member was not delivering.

Feedback and recognition was one of the lowest scoring categories at 38%.

“A key improvement was identified in communication and collaboration, which increased by 13% overall in comparison to the 2024 survey,” Mr Day said.

“Opportunities for improvement were identified in our processes around staff feedback and recognition.”

In September 2025, Gore District Council went public with the results of its first staff survey; a follow-up is in the works with results expected in November or December.

A summary of the 2025 survey said there was a general feeling the council was a great place to work, but highlighted concerns regarding ratepayer reputation, plus pay and benefits.

“Leadership feedback varied, with some praising supportive managers, while others noted issues like bullying and lack of recognition,” it said.

The overall score came in at 68%, which was the highest for the three councils.

Environment Southland led the pack in survey participation with 89%, followed by Invercargill City Council on 80% and Gore District Council on 76%.

Southland District Council was contacted, but a spokesperson said there had not been a survey in recent memory.

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.