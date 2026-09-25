Two 19-year-olds have been jointly charged with murder over the death of a child found critically injured at an Otautau property.

The child was taken to Southland Hospital and transferred to Starship in Auckland where they died from their injuries on Wednesday afternoon

The defendants both appeared in Invercargill District Court today.

Today the man appeared in court, while the woman appeared via AVL.

Their interim name suppression has been continued.

Each of the teen’s lawyers applied for bail, which Judge Mark Williams declined.

The application was denied and both are set to be remanded in custody till their next appearance at the High Court on October 13.

According to court documents the child’s injury allegedly happened between August 28 and September 20.

Additional reporting Brianna McIlraith of Open Justice

tayler.mutton@alliedmedia.co.nz