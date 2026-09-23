Tapanui’s Blue Mountain College raised over $16,000 for the Child Cancer Foundation at its 10th annual Wig Wednesday fundraiser this week. Eleven people, including students and teachers, had their heads shaved for the cause. These included (from front left) Mitchell Herriott, 11, Koby Joyce, 12, Mason Roulston, 12, Ryder Hellewell,12, Grayson Lietze, 11, Cooper McHutchon, 14, assistant principal Janine Venz, and (back from left) students John Swart, 13 and Thomas Christie,18, alumni Lachlan Cronan, and teacher Lockie Brenssell.

Cooper said he shaved his head to honour the late Tapanui man Jock Davies, who was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2013, when he was 9 years old.

“Once he got that cancer he's just wanted to live life to the fullest and I just wanted to be like him,” Cooper said. Mr Cronan, whose long locks would be donated to form a wig, said he shaved his head to keep Davies’ memory alive. Photo: Gemma Sinclair