Whether you’re a dedicated ultra marathon runner or just looking for an excuse for a good walk in the great outdoors, the Whiskey Creek Challenge is for you.

The second iteration of the event will be held on the weekend of October 17 and 18 around a 5km loop at Dolomore Park.

Runners can compete in one of four events — the three-hour, six-hour, 12-hour and 24-hour challenge.

Two events for children will also be held.

Event organiser Andrew Tripp said it was all about providing the best experience for a wide range of people.

“Obviously for us it’s a serious running event, but there’s also a fun family event for the not-so-serious,” he said.

A loop of Whiskey Creek on the Sunday morning invites age groups to get out, although younger children will need a caregiver.

Cash prizes will be given out to winners of the various running sections, as well as new prizes for the second and third of each category.

Mr Tripp said last year’s event was difficult due to the terrible conditions, but he knew he had a foundation to build on.

“We had just under 100 runners compete. Everyone loved it and said they would come back

“It was a good fun thing, and I enjoyed it. It was hard work though,” he said.

Similar to last year, profits will be given to the Hokonui Rūnanga Kaupapa Taiao to support their trapping work in the bush around the region.

In addition to this, Gore Kids Hub will receive a $1000 donation from the race.

Entries are open now for all events.