From bigtime yachting to harbour taxi

A former America’s Cup chase boat is making waves ferrying tourists back and forth across Otago Harbour.

Otago Water Taxis and Tours owner Rob Emett said he and his wife recently thought of the new possibility for the boat he bought in April to use for dive surveys in Bluff and Stewart Island.

As cruise ships returned to Port Chalmers, they heard there was a shortage of transport to take tourists to Dunedin and back.