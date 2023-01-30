Central Otago wine festival set to become annual event

A four-day celebration of Central Otago’s wine-growing industry will become an annual event.

Roam Central, which started last Thursday and finished yesterday throughout the Queenstown Lakes and Central Otago regions, was organised by the Central Otago Winegrowers Association.

Event manager Jo Brown, of Queenstown, said the collaborative group of winemakers and wineries from across the region also incorporated Destination Queenstown, Lake Wanaka Tourism and Tourism Central Otago.

Read the full subscriber story here