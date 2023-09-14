Civic ceremony for SBHS National First XV champs

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A ceremony was held in Invercargill for the country’s latest National First XV champions.
Southland Boys’ High School made history earlier this month when they beat Westlake Boys’ to take home the prestigious Moascar Cup — the first national rugby title in the school’s 100-year history.
Mayor Nobby Clark congratulated the team, and said from a city perspective he was super proud for the team to get their name on that trophy.