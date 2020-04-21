DCC preparing for life post level 4 lockdown

The Dunedin City Council is this week working to figure out which services can return under the Alert Level 3, when the country makes the transition next week.

In an interview with ODT director of video Tim Miller, Mayor Aaron Hawkins said while facilities like the public library and Moana Pool would remain closed under level 3, other services such as recycling might return next week.

Hawkins also talks about the job losses at Dunedin Railways and Dunedin Venues as well as the thinking behind the proposal to build a film studio in the city and the future of tourism in the city.

