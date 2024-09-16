Monday, 16 September 2024

A dog's day out at anniversary event

    1. News
    2. The South Today


    More than 180 dogs — and about 160 dog owners — took part in the Otago Canine Training Club’s 60th anniversary over the weekend at Forrester Park.

    The event included a range of agility and obedience activities on Saturday and Sunday.

    On the agility course, the animals faced obstacles including jumps, tunnels and weaving through poles.

    A range of obstacles tested dogs and their masters at Forrester Park over the weekend, for the...
    A range of obstacles tested dogs and their masters at Forrester Park over the weekend, for the 60th anniversary of the Otago Canine Training Club. PHOTO: JACK WARD
    Show manager Adele Smith said it was a chance for both the dogs and owners to learn some new skills and fitness.

     

     

    Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air 

    		 
    		   

     