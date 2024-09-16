A dog's day out at anniversary event

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
More than 180 dogs — and about 160 dog owners — took part in the Otago Canine Training Club’s 60th anniversary over the weekend at Forrester Park.
The event included a range of agility and obedience activities on Saturday and Sunday.
On the agility course, the animals faced obstacles including jumps, tunnels and weaving through poles.
Show manager Adele Smith said it was a chance for both the dogs and owners to learn some new skills and fitness.