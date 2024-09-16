A dog's day out at anniversary event

More than 180 dogs — and about 160 dog owners — took part in the Otago Canine Training Club’s 60th anniversary over the weekend at Forrester Park.

The event included a range of agility and obedience activities on Saturday and Sunday.



On the agility course, the animals faced obstacles including jumps, tunnels and weaving through poles.

A range of obstacles tested dogs and their masters at Forrester Park over the weekend, for the 60th anniversary of the Otago Canine Training Club. PHOTO: JACK WARD

Show manager Adele Smith said it was a chance for both the dogs and owners to learn some new skills and fitness.