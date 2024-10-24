Dunedin butchery celebrates winning bangers

Dunedin butchery Links Quality Meats is celebrating, after winning four awards at the Great New Zealand Sausage Competition.

The winning sausages across a range of categories were announced in Auckland on Tuesday night.

Owner-operators Greg Egerton and James Biggs said they were stoked with their success, which included a champion award for their Maple and sriracha chicken sausage (gourmet poultry category).

Greg Egerton, of Links Quality Meats, hoists two strings of the butchery’s award-winning sausages. PHOTO: JACK WARD

"This place loves to be creative," Mr Egerton said.

Neighbouring Princes St Butcher and Kitchen also scored highly, including winning the pork category and the Dunninghams choice award for their traditional pork sausage.