Family fun warms up Bush Creek ice rink

This slab of ice in Arrowtown has been hosting three generations of keen ice skaters.

The Bush Creek ice rink reopened this month for the winter season, after being revived in 2023 following a 40 year hiatus.

The old rink was last used in the 1980s but was abandoned as a ‘gravel pit'.

It's taken a few years of trying to bring it back from the brink. Rink leader Rebecca Dobson and ice maker James van Leeuwen working with a group of volunteers last year to get things right.

"We had 5 kindof attempts," says van Leeuwen. "A couple days of ice, lost it again, a couple of days of ice."

"And then with this last cold spell, it just smashed it out. We were on it within 24 hours I think."

Warming up beside the ice. A family night at the Bush Creek ice rink in Arrowtown proved popular this week. PHOTO: RHYVA VAN ONSELEN

The team are now making the most of the free-to-use public rink.

This week they organised a special night skating event for families and workers, hanging up lights, and keeping visitors warm with mulled wine, heaters and a barbeque.

"Normally we just keep it to daylight hours. because that way we aren’t out here all night trying to maintain and work on the rink," said van Leeuwen.

"But because our season is now a little bit shorter we thought we'd do a few nights."

Among those taking to the ice was longtime resident Steve Rout.

He remembers skating as a child on an outdoor ice rink set up down the road, next to the Arrow River.

Skaters enjoy the outdoor ice rink at Bush Creek.

Mr Rout's been enjoying skating outdoors again, and has been circling the rink alongside his 8 grandkids.

"One of them from Christchurch hasn't skated outdoors before. So it's just fantastic."

The small Bush Creek team are hoping to keep the ice rink open until the end of the school holidays, depending on the weather.

They've been encouraged by the response from local residents, and are keen to ensure the facility continues to be open to the public in future years.