Firefighting in the blood for Waitahuna family

17 year old Waitahuna resident Briar Holgate has joined her father and two older brothers as a qualified firefighter in the volunteer fire brigade, after graduating her training.



"I remember Dad joining up when I was little and I grew up with him suddenly having to drop everything and go off to emergencies", the year 12 Lawrence Area School pupil said.

Waitahuna’s firefighting Holgate family, (from left) dad Quentin and siblings Crede, 20, Bryn, 19, and Briar, 17. PHOTO: NICK BROOK

Briar and brother Bryn, a builder, live at home on the family farm between Waitahuna and Lawrence, and travel with their father to callouts for both town’s brigades.

Eldest brother Crede is a qualified firefighter in Cromwell, where he lives and also works as a builder.