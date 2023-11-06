Fundraiser for Queenstown creative space

A community carnival in Queenstown has launched a huge fundraising campaign aiming to create a creative outdoor space.

Thousands turned up to Te Atamira, a $3 million arts and cultural centre which opened at Frankton’s Remarkables Park in May last year, to support the fundraiser.

Te Atamira director Olivia Egerton said money raised yesterday would go towards the $850,000 needed to convert a paddock outside the Remarkables Park facility into a dynamic outdoor space.