Highlanders want win for Smith

Do it for Aaron. That's really the only motivation the Highlanders need tonight.

There is, as everyone knows, plenty riding on the game against the Reds at Forsyth Barr Stadium as the Highlanders need to win to stay in the playoff hunt and rescue what has generally been a disappointing season. The team chases competition points, and players get a penultimate chance to impress with an eye on selection for next year.

Really, though, this is all about Aaron Smith and the duty the Highlanders have to send their greatest stalwart out - he still has at least one game left for the club, and potentially more if unlikely playoffs qualification becomes reality, but this is farewell to Dunedin - with a rousing victory over the Australians.