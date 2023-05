For most women, childbirth is a memorable event.

Not so for Dunedin woman Krystle Kelly (37) who has no recollection of the arrival of her younger daughter Lily, now 2, delivered by Caesarean section while she was in a coma.

But the date of January 28, 2021 is now etched in Miss Kelly’s memory. What started as an ordinary day was to escalate with potentially fatal consequences.