Marathon attracts more than 10,000 runners

Hannah Oldroyd broke her own Queenstown Marathon record on Saturday, on the way to claiming her fourth title.

She took the tape in 2hrs 49min 50sec, two minutes faster than the course record she set in 2018, and almost eight minutes clear of runner-up Alex Barnes.

Wellington’s Daniel Jones claimed the overall win for the third time, finishing in 2hr 31min 13sec.

This year’s event, which also included a 10km distance and a children’s 2.5km run, attracted more than 11,000 entrants.