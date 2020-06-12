Friday, 12 June 2020

New recycling hub opens for business in student quarter

     

    Made with the support of NZ On Air 

    		  nzonair_rgb-positive_2015.png

     

    By Darryl Baser
    1. News
    2. The South Today

    Dunedin's newest recycling hub is officially open for business.

    The second of the city's three new recycling hubs was officially opened this morning, with a "ribbon-pulling" ceremony.

    The Dunedin City Council has installed the hub on the corner of Forth and St David Streets, in collaboration with the Otago Polytechnic.

    For the full story click on the video above.

    And for more video from the Otago Daily Times and The South Today click here.

     

    Comment now

    Add a Comment