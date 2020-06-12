New recycling hub opens for business in student quarter

Dunedin's newest recycling hub is officially open for business.

The second of the city's three new recycling hubs was officially opened this morning, with a "ribbon-pulling" ceremony.

The Dunedin City Council has installed the hub on the corner of Forth and St David Streets, in collaboration with the Otago Polytechnic.

For the full story click on the video above.

And for more video from the Otago Daily Times and The South Today click here.