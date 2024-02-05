Queen Bea returns to discus arena at Masters Games

After 14 years away from the circle, Beatrice Faumuina has tentatively tested herself in the discus arena again. 'Queen Bea' won gold in the women’s over-45 event at the Masters Games with a throw of 44.86m at the Caledonian on Saturday.

Beatrice Faumuina prepares to throw in the women’s over-45 discus Masters Games event at the Caledonian.

Faumuina, who won the world championships in 1997 and Commonwealth Games gold in 1998 and 2002, initially stepped back into the gym to improve her overall health.

But about a year ago, she decided to get back into discus and chase some records set in the masters age groups.

"I also love the challenge of coming back knowing what I’ve done," Faumuina said.