Queenstown pupils learn about road safety

Hundreds of schools nationwide celebrated Road Safety Week last week.

But only 16 schools around New Zealand received a visit from the Road Safety Week team, and Kingsview Primary School was one of them.

Kingsview pupils aged 5 to 7 learnt this message with the help of My Mum is Queen of the Road, read by communications and engagement manager for the Queenstown Alliance, Alan Howard-Smith, which demonstrated to pupils that road safety is just as important for road workers as it is for themselves.

