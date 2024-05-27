Queenstown pupils learn about road safety

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Hundreds of schools nationwide celebrated Road Safety Week last week.
But only 16 schools around New Zealand received a visit from the Road Safety Week team, and Kingsview Primary School was one of them.
Kingsview pupils aged 5 to 7 learnt this message with the help of My Mum is Queen of the Road, read by communications and engagement manager for the Queenstown Alliance, Alan Howard-Smith, which demonstrated to pupils that road safety is just as important for road workers as it is for themselves.